SitusAMC Promotes Title Industry Specialists Joe Salmons and Rob Dace

SitusAMC has promoted Joe Salmons to SVP of Sales, and Rob Dace to Associate VP of Sales. Salmons and Dace are both part of SitusAMC's Title Production Solutions Division (formerly String Real Estate Information Services).

Both Salmons and Dace will be responsible for driving continued growth of the firm's title production offering. Specifically, Salmons will be responsible for leading the strategic and operational direction for the sales team, ensuring that key growth objectives are achieved, while overseeing key partnerships. Dace will focus on expanding the firm's client relationships.

Salmons brings more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage and title industries to SitusAMC. Prior to joining SitusAMC, he served as the National Director of Business Development for Visible Equity, a data warehousing, analytics, and visual reporting software firm. Prior to that, Salmons spent seven years as VP of Sales at ValueCheck, a provider of software for the middle market credit unions, community banks mortgage lending, and title insurance verticals. Before joining ValueCheck, Salmons held various sales leadership roles across the mortgage and title industry including First Valuation, National 1 Source, and Lenders First Choice. Salmons has been recognized as an MBA Future Leader.

Dace is a mortgage banking veteran with deep relationships across the industry, having held various sales and account management roles for top organizations over the course of the last three decades. Prior to joining SitusAMC, Dace served as a Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator for Michigan United Mortgage. Before that, Dace was an AE for NYCB Mortgage Banking. Dace has also held sales roles at several top organizations, including Credit Suisse and CitiMortgage, among others.

"Joe and Rob are respected professionals with deep connections across the mortgage and title industries," said Prashant Kothari, Managing Director, Head of SitusAMC's Title Production Solutions. "Their results-oriented focus and dedication to exceptional client outcomes sets them apart from their peers and have made them an invaluable asset to our client's businesses. I look forward to supporting them as they power opportunity for everyone we proudly serve."