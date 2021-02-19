Homepoint Hires First Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Homepoint, a leading mortgage lender and servicer, announced the appointment of DeAndre Lipscomb to the new role of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. Lipscomb will be responsible for partnering with business leaders to develop and implement strategic, programmatic, and operational initiatives that promote a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Under his leadership, Homepoint will engage, develop, retain, and attract a diverse workforce to align with the company’s “We Care” values. In addition, Lipscomb will play an integral role in growing the organization’s corporate social responsibility and philanthropic efforts nationwide.

“At Homepoint, we ultimately define our business and our culture by the opportunities we create and the way we treat people, whether it’s our associates, partners, or customers,” said Willie Newman, President and CEO of Homepoint. “With people at the forefront of everything we do, we want to be a force for good in all the communities we serve, and it is important that diversity and inclusion are meaningful and structured components of how Homepoint continues to evolve and strengthen the mortgage industry as a whole. We are excited for DeAndre to join our team and make a significant impact through D&I initiatives that will make Homepoint the best workplace and best industry steward it can be.”

In addition to internal programming to benefit Homepoint associates, Lipscomb’s appointment as the company’s first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer represents Homepoint’s focused efforts to promote increased diversity and inclusion throughout the broader mortgage industry.

Last September, Homepoint announced the launch of the Homepoint Foundation, for which the company dedicated its first $1 million to establishing and funding additional minority-owned and women-owned mortgage brokerages throughout the country.

Homepoint also entered into a partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) in November and is collaborating to strengthen equity among underrepresented racial and gender demographics within the mortgage industry.

Lipscomb joins Homepoint after serving as the Executive Director of the Lake Trust Foundation and Community Impact Manager for Lake Trust Credit Union, a community development financial institution based in Brighton, Michigan. In that role, he designed and executed programs and partnerships to uplift underserved communities throughout Michigan.

Prior to Lake Trust, Lipscomb worked in the health insurance industry for 21 years, serving in executive leadership roles where he led employee engagement, marketing, communications, community outreach and contributed to diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives. He is a certified diversity practitioner through the National Diversity Council and is a board member for its Michigan chapter.

“I am excited to take on this critical work for a people-focused organization like Homepoint,” said Lipscomb. “I am impressed by the leadership team’s demonstrated commitment to embedding diversity and inclusion into the company culture. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen communities through financial well-being brought by homeownership and education.”