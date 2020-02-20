The Industry Pulse: Stern & Eisenberg Adds New Attorney

Catherine Di Lorenzo, Esq. has joined the Stern & Eisenberg team as Managing Attorney for the state of Delaware.

Admitted to the Delaware Bar in 2010 and Pennsylvania Bar in 2004, Di Lorenzo comes to S&E with over 20 years of wide-ranging experience in Criminal Law, Litigation and all aspects of default servicing and litigation.

“I am excited to be working with the Stern & Eisenberg team in Delaware and firm-wide, extending my skills and our core values to exceed client expectations”, Di Lorenzo said.

Di Lorenzo started her law career as a Public Defender in Pennsylvania and decided to move in a different direction to embrace her passion to actively litigate in Delaware Superior Court, Bankruptcy Court, and Court of Chancery. Di Lorenzo continued to develop her practice areas focusing on representation of banking institutions with foreclosure filings, foreclosure mediation, loss mitigation negotiation, bankruptcy, debt actions, and title actions. She brings her wide-ranging Managing Attorney oversight to S&E and will lead all aspects of the Delaware operations.

_____

SingleSource, a provider of title and settlement, valuation, real estate-owned (REO) asset management, property preservation, and document management services, is now offering a Deed in Lieu title product that provides full, state-driven searches at 20, 40 and 60 years. As a result of the ever-increasing pool of REO properties, SingleSource devised a thorough end-to-end Deed in Lieu process and has added team members who specialize in servicing Deed in Lieu transactions.

“One of the biggest challenges servicers face is title transparency and quicker decisioning ability,” says Ed Austin, COO at SingleSource. “Rather than rely exclusively on a current owner search, we go the extra mile to provide servicers with a full product search to help them make informed decisions about properties from the outset of their involvement with transactions.”

As a licensed title insurance agent in 35 states (and expanding), and workshare partnerships in 15, SingleSource offers this service nationwide.

_____

Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced that it has added John Bargas, Donnell Mitchell and Wendy Strawn to its servicing department. Bargas will lead the department as Executive Managing Director of Servicing and the combined experience and expertise of all three hires will make an immediate impact.

“Since bringing our servicing in-house in late 2019, we’ve worked continuously to strengthen the department,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Bargas and his team bring invaluable knowledge and capability to Mid America, elevating our servicing department to new heights.”

Bargas is a seasoned mortgage servicing professional with over 20 years of experience in financial services. Most recently, he served as Director of Mortgage Servicing at Texas Capital Bank and has also held multiple leadership roles in mortgage banking, including at Saxon Mortgage, Capital One and Newbold Advisors. He brings a wealth of experience in servicing, mortgage banking, accounting and managing servicing quality control programs.