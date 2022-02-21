Mr. Cooper Group Elects Daniela Jorge to Board of Directors

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. announced today the appointment of Daniela Jorge to its board of directors. Jorge currently serves as VP and CDO at PayPal. Her additional role will be responsible for helping the corporation set broad goals, supporting executive responsibilities, and furthering the organizations mission.

“Mr. Cooper Group is a strong leader in the mortgage space with an incredible opportunity to transform the home loan experience for their customers, and I am thrilled to play a part as they continue to focus on customer-centric innovation,” said Daniela Jorge, Director at Mr. Cooper Group.

Jorge’s background includes 15 years of leading user experience design at top consumer brands including PayPal, AT&T, eBay and Intuit. At PayPal, Jorge leads the team responsible for creating meaningful and cohesive end-to-end experiences through a deep understanding of customers and exceptional design. Her team’s work is enabling PayPal’s expansion into a broader financial services ecosystem with a customer and quality-centric focus. Additionally, Jorge serves as a board advisor for Loft (Brazil), a real estate technology company.

Throughout her career, she’s steered research and design efforts across the FinTech, Tech, Telecom, Consumer Goods and Healthcare industries, serving a broad range of users. During pivotal points in the evolution of diverse businesses, she has revitalized and scaled design organizations to become a strategic asset and collaborative partner, while catalyzing customer-centric culture transformation across the enterprise.

“We are excited to welcome Daniela to our board and believe her experience leading organizations through design transformations that enhance the customer and user experience will be critical as we remain focused on delighting our customers,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group.