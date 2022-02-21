Home / Daily Dose / Five Star Government Forum Returns to D.C. This April
Five Star Government Forum Returns to D.C. This April

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the Five Star Institute's Government Forum is returning to Washington, D.C. This year's Government Forum event will move to a new venue, setting up shop in the historic National Press Club. As in years past, the Forum will bring together representatives of government and mortgage servicing for a day of discussion and education about the most critical challenges facing our industry.

Follow this link to register for the event. This year's Government Forum is brought to you in partnership with Host Sponsor Auction.com and Corporate Sponsors Brookstone Management and Safeguard Properties.

This year will include important conversations with both Sandra L. Thompson, Acting Director, FHFA and Lopa P. Kolluri, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Housing and the Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, alongside the following currently announced speakers—with more to come soon:

The day's agenda of panel topics will include:

  • Assisting Struggling Homeowners: With millions of Americans still impacted by the challenges of the past two years, how can the industry best help navigate forbearance exists, loss mitigation, and other steps needed to help get people back on track?
  • Economic Update: From mortgage rates to inflation and the latest Fed actions, this panel of economic experts will break down the headwinds and opportunities defining the American mortgage and housing landscape in 2022.
  • Setting Priorities: You can't hit the target if you don’t know where to aim. Join this panel of mortgage servicing subject-matter experts as they discuss what goalposts they’re setting for this year and how they’re driving their organizations to reach them.
  • Policy & Regulation Review: A panel of experts are your guides through a detailed discussion of the regulatory and enforcement priorities facing the industry.
  • Streamlining Servicing Costs: With the cost of servicing remaining a key industry challenge, a panel of executives discusses strategy and best practices for ensuring excellence while managing the bottom line.

To find all the info about this year's event, please visit the official website. Follow this link to register for the event!

