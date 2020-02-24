Freddie Mac Names Single-Family Head

Freddie Mac has that Donna Corley has been named EVP and head of the company’s Single-Family business. Freddie Mac states that Corley brings to the position nearly 25 years of experience in the financial services industry as well as deep expertise in risk management, capital markets and pricing. She was named interim head of the Single-Family division in October 2019.

“Donna Corley is a proven, respected leader and I am pleased to announce that she will lead the company’s Single-Family business,” said David Brickman, CEO of Freddie Mac. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Donna for more than two decades. Her qualifications, record of accomplishment and commitment to our clients make her the best choice to lead this critical business line at such an exciting moment for our company.”

As the head of Single-Family, Corley will oversee all business relationships with its Seller/Servicers, the performance of its guarantee book, and all sourcing, servicing and business operations. Corley will also serve as a member of Freddie Mac’s senior operating committee and will report directly to CEO David Brickman.

“I am thrilled to accept this role at such an important time for our business and the housing market,” said Corley. “As a mission-based company, we have the ability to help overcome some of the most fundamental obstacles to homeownership. I’m excited to be leading that effort for our Single-Family division.”

Corley joined Freddie Mac in 1995 as a research analyst. Over the course of her career at the company, she held various positions within the Investment and Capital Markets division and rose through Single-Family to lead its credit pricing, risk transfer and securitization teams. Most recently, Corley served as senior vice president and Single-Family chief risk officer, where she led a team of 500 employees responsible for analyzing, modeling and managing the risks that impact Single-Family.