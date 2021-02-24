The Industry Pulse: Hiring and Promotion News

Pittsburg-based Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for financial institutions, investors, servicers, and GSEs, announced the appointment of capital markets veteran Brian Frye to the role of EVP, Servicing and Capital Markets Strategy.
The company tapped Frye in October 2019 to lead its Capital Markets division which provides title, collateral, and transaction support services that cater to the demanding needs of institutional investors, banks, and GSEs that trade and securitize whole loans in the secondary market.
"We are pleased to have Brian leading our Servicing and Capital Markets sales and strategy. Brian's success in leading our Capital Markets division growth and expansion demonstrates his resolve in building solutions to meet the needs of the largest clients and investors in the industry," said Jeff Coury Mortgage Connect CEO and Managing Partner.
Frye brings decades of experience, specifically with Wall Street investors. Beginning his career with Lehman Brothers prior to the financial housing crash of 2008, he supported the fixed income trade desk.
"Title and Collateral defects can be the single biggest risk when trading mortgage assets," said Frye. "Mortgage Connect has built an incredible business model where we provide component service work that protects our clients. We remediate both collateral and title issues so mortgage loan portfolios can be traded and securitized clean and clear."
_______________________________________________________________________________
Salisbury, MD-based Credit Plus, provider of credit data and verification services, announced the executive promotions of Mike Hall to Chief Operating Officer; Don Clement to EVP, Marketing; Michael Crockett to EVP, Data Solutions; Judy Ryan to EVP, Sales, East; and Mike Allen to EVP, Sales, West.
“We are thrilled to promote these individuals as they have all played an important role in the ongoing success of the company,” said Greg Holmes, President and CEO of Credit Plus. “I am confident that in these new roles they will each be a great asset for the continued growth of the Credit Plus brand.”
Hall, previously EVP of Operations, has been with Credit Plus for 20 years and has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He oversees all operations and works closely with the company president on all corporate decisions. Hall has been instrumental in the company’s
growth.
Clement, previously Southeast Regional Sales Manager has been with Credit Plus for over 18 years and has helped acquire many new clients for the business. Clement was president and owner of Advanced Credit Services, Inc., prior to merging his company with Credit Plus. A highly regarded speaker and educator on credit scoring and credit reporting topics, Clement also was a partner in a residential construction venture and was a frequent guest on, “The Real Estate Variety Hour,” a weekly radio program. Clement is also the host of America’s Mortgage News presented by Credit Plus.
Crockett, formerly EVP of Product Development, joined Credit Plus in 2013 to create the QA/QC division. He has a strong operations and strategic sales background with more than 25 years of experience developing products for the mortgage industry to assist lenders in mitigating risk. He is on the Consumer Data Industry Association Board and oversees and manages all of Credit Plus’ mortgage industry collaborations/co-ops. He also has served on several advisory boards for mortgage industry associations and the credit bureaus.
Ryan, previously VP of Corporate Sales, has over 30 years of experience. She has been with Credit Plus since 2013 and was influential in the development of the company’s comprehensive fraud tool, FraudPlus. Ryan is a current member of the Consumer Data Industry Association, the Mortgage Bankers Association and the National Consumer Reporting Association. Ryan served as a past president for the National Consumer Reporting Association and served as a board member for several terms, where she lobbied in Washington on behalf of the mortgage industry and
consumer reporting companies.
Allen, formerly West Regional Sales Manager, has 25 years of industry experience. He has been with Credit Plus for 15 years and has helped grow the company exponentially. He founded Horizon Credit Services, before joining Credit Plus.
_________________________________________________________________
As Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A. continues to provide clients the best possible multistate representation, the firm has implemented strategic promotions of some of its best talent.
Richard Cohn is expanding his role to Managing Attorney for Multistate Default and will work in tandem with the Firm’s Operations Director in the multistate default practice. Cohn has been practicing creditor rights for over 24 years. His fusion of knowledge in technology and default will provide the firm with strong practice leadership, according to a press release from the firm.
Chris Iaria is being promoted to serve as the Managing Attorney for Midwest Litigation and will work with the firm’s Litigation Partner on Midwest contested and litigation issues. Iara has been with the firm for eight years and has been practicing for 10 years. He has the focus and experience that will assure the best possible client representation, the firm said.
Bryan Hughes is expanding his role to include being the Managing Attorney of Midwest Default. Hughes will be the Midwest arm of the default team, working closely with Cohn. Hughes joined the firm in 2012 and has been intimately involved in all court operations as well as leading the evictions practice. His expertise and leadership will position the firm’s foreclosure operations for success.
Nisha Parikh is expanding her role to include being the Managing Attorney of Bankruptcy and will have management oversight of the Firm’s Multistate bankruptcy practice. Parikh has been with the firm for seven years and has been practicing for more than 11 years.
Michael Anselmo is expanding his role in the firm to being Managing Attorney of Real Estate. Mike will be overseeing all aspects of the real estate practice in all states within the firm. Anselmo has been a member of the firm for eight years and has been working with Anselmo in managing the real estate practice.