The Industry Pulse: Hiring and Promotion News

The company tapped Frye in October 2019 to lead its Capital Markets division which provides title, collateral, and transaction support services that cater to the demanding needs of institutional investors, banks, and GSEs that trade and securitize whole loans in the secondary market.

"We are pleased to have Brian leading our Servicing and Capital Markets sales and strategy. Brian's success in leading our Capital Markets division growth and expansion demonstrates his resolve in building solutions to meet the needs of the largest clients and investors in the industry," said Jeff Coury Mortgage Connect CEO and Managing Partner.

Frye brings decades of experience, specifically with Wall Street investors. Beginning his career with Lehman Brothers prior to the financial housing crash of 2008, he supported the fixed income trade desk.

"Title and Collateral defects can be the single biggest risk when trading mortgage assets," said Frye. "Mortgage Connect has built an incredible business model where we provide component service work that protects our clients. We remediate both collateral and title issues so mortgage loan portfolios can be traded and securitized clean and clear."

Salisbury, MD-based Credit Plus, provider of credit data and verification services, announced the executive promotions of Mike Hall to Chief Operating Officer; Don Clement to EVP, Marketing; Michael Crockett to EVP, Data Solutions; Judy Ryan to EVP, Sales, East; and Mike Allen to EVP, Sales, West.

“We are thrilled to promote these individuals as they have all played an important role in the ongoing success of the company,” said Greg Holmes, President and CEO of Credit Plus. “I am confident that in these new roles they will each be a great asset for the continued growth of the Credit Plus brand.”

Hall, previously EVP of Operations, has been with Credit Plus for 20 years and has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He oversees all operations and works closely with the company president on all corporate decisions. Hall has been instrumental in the company’s

growth.

Clement, previously Southeast Regional Sales Manager has been with Credit Plus for over 18 years and has helped acquire many new clients for the business. Clement was president and owner of Advanced Credit Services, Inc., prior to merging his company with Credit Plus. A highly regarded speaker and educator on credit scoring and credit reporting topics, Clement also was a partner in a residential construction venture and was a frequent guest on, “The Real Estate Variety Hour,” a weekly radio program. Clement is also the host of America’s Mortgage News presented by Credit Plus.

Crockett, formerly EVP of Product Development, joined Credit Plus in 2013 to create the QA/QC division. He has a strong operations and strategic sales background with more than 25 years of experience developing products for the mortgage industry to assist lenders in mitigating risk. He is on the Consumer Data Industry Association Board and oversees and manages all of Credit Plus’ mortgage industry collaborations/co-ops. He also has served on several advisory boards for mortgage industry associations and the credit bureaus.

Ryan, previously VP of Corporate Sales, has over 30 years of experience. She has been with Credit Plus since 2013 and was influential in the development of the company’s comprehensive fraud tool, FraudPlus. Ryan is a current member of the Consumer Data Industry Association, the Mortgage Bankers Association and the National Consumer Reporting Association. Ryan served as a past president for the National Consumer Reporting Association and served as a board member for several terms, where she lobbied in Washington on behalf of the mortgage industry and

consumer reporting companies.

Allen, formerly West Regional Sales Manager, has 25 years of industry experience. He has been with Credit Plus for 15 years and has helped grow the company exponentially. He founded Horizon Credit Services, before joining Credit Plus.