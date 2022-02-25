Property Tax Delinquency Rates Fell in 2021

CoreLogic has released its latest Real Estate Property Tax Delinquency Report, which analyzes real estate property tax delinquency changes on a state levels and nationally. The latest data shows that delinquency rates dropped 0.4% to 5.9%.

The report, which measures national and state property taxes delinquency rate percentages ranging from 2011-2021. It examines changes to the tax payment status for loans requiring payment by the homeowner to appropriate taxing authorities.

“Homeowners in financial distress are more likely to be late on their property tax payment,” said Dr. Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic chief economist. “During the past decade, 2011 had the highest annual average unemployment and tax delinquency rates. Unemployment was at its lowest in 2018 and 2019, the two years with the lowest delinquency rates. The rise in delinquency in 2020 and decline during 2021 reflects the large job loss during the early months of the pandemic and substantial job gain of last year.”

Top level takeaways from the report are: