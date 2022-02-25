Steve Stallard Launches Investor Claim Solutions

Steve Stallard—managing member of Mortgage Specialists International (MSI), Williams & Williams Auction, and I Property Claims (IPC)—has announced an agreement to acquire the Investor Claims Division of Dimont & Associates LLC.

Upon finalization of the deal, the Investor Claims Division will begin to operate as “Investor Claim Solutions LLC (ICS),” and be led by Kimberly Williams, who will serve as CEO of ICS.

"This transaction represents a key milestone for our company, our customers, and our team, as we continue to execute on our strategy to deliver the most comprehensive end-to-end default solution in the industry," said Stallard.

ICS CEO Williams has 30-plus years of year industry experience in the investor claims space, and a background in leading key initiatives in technology development and business process improvement while at Fannie Mae and First American.

"With my experience and passion for adopting technology, improving processes, and developing highly effective teams, I believe that working with Stallard and the family of companies represents the next logical step in providing the most effective end-to-end default solution in the industry, and I am very excited to be part of this team." said Williams.

Laura MacIntyre, President DIMONT & Associates LLC, said, "It was our intent to a sell the investor claims business to a company with deep roots in the claims business to ensure our clients received the best service. We are transitioning our extensive pipeline of clients and are excited about the immediate success ICS will bring to the mortgage industry. Kim Williams and team has a track record of success and will further grow and develop this business. We are so pleased to have the opportunity to transition our investor business line to such an innovative and well-positioned company."