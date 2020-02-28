Recognizing Excellence in Servicing

Freddie Mac has announced the nine winners of its 2019 Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP), which annually recognizes mortgage loan Servicers for superior servicing portfolio performance. SHARP is a rewards program based on a Servicer’s Servicer Success Scorecard ranking. Servicers that have more than 20,000 Freddie Mac master-serviced loans are automatically enrolled in SHARP, which provides performance incentives through rewards and recognition. Click here to learn more about the Freddie Mac SHARP program.

According to Freddie Mac, SHARP is aligned with the GSE’s Reimagine Servicing effort to transform the servicing landscape while focusing on outstanding customer service and positive efforts to prevent and alleviate loan delinquencies.

“The SHARP awards represent quality servicing, risk management and sustainable homeownership – and we’re excited to recognize and celebrate the success of our clients,” said Yvette Gilmore, VP of Servicer Relationship and Performance Management for the Single-Family Business at Freddie Mac. “We honor our Servicers for their continued dedication to servicing mortgage loans, assisting borrowers and reducing the complexity of the loan servicing process.”

“SHARP enables Servicers to make data driven operational decisions that advance their efforts to help borrowers, minimize credit risk and reduce their costs,” added Bill Maguire, vice president of servicing portfolio management at Freddie Mac. “SHARP is one of our foundational tools to quality servicing.”

The 2019 SHARP Award Winners include :

Clients servicing 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Silver: Mr. Cooper

Bronze: Bank of America, National Association & Quicken Loans Inc.

Clients servicing between 75,000 and 199,999 Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC

Silver: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Bronze: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Clients servicing between 20,000 and 74,999 Freddie Mac mortgages.