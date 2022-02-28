Fannie Mae Appoints Its First-Ever Chief D&I Officer

Fannie Mae has announced the appointment of Sharifa A. Anderson as SVP and Chief Diversity 7 Inclusion (D&I) Officer, a newly-created role for the GSE. She will also serve as a member of Fannie Mae’s Management Committee.

In her new role, Anderson will be responsible for Fannie Mae’s commitment to promoting supplier diversity, and enabling opportunities for minority- and women-owned firms in capital markets, and fostering an inclusive workplace that attracts, develops, and retains diverse talent.

“Creating this role is a meaningful milestone on our diversity and inclusion journey, and Sharifa’s impressive background and expertise in fair lending, affordable housing, and public policy make her well-suited to lead Fannie Mae’s D&I programs and Office of Minority and Woman Inclusion,” said Hugh R. Frater, CEO of Fannie Mae. “Sharifa will play an important role in helping us achieve our strategic priorities as we work with industry partners to foster greater representation of people of color and women throughout the housing industry.”

Most recently, Anderson served as the Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. Prior to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, Anderson worked as an attorney at Relman Colfax in Fair Lending Counseling and Compliance, at Ballard Spahr in Public Finance and Housing, and in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Office of General Counsel, Finance Division. Earlier in her career, she worked at Fannie Mae as a Senior Business Manager, where she was responsible for a variety of affordable housing and community development matters.

“I was proud to work at Fannie Mae early in my career journey, and I am honored and energized to be returning to the company during this pivotal time in the housing industry,” said Anderson. “I look forward to working alongside Fannie Mae’s leadership team to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce, and a housing industry that shares Fannie Mae’s mission to facilitate equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and rental housing across the country.”

Anderson is also active with the Pennsylvania Bankers Association, where she has served on the Board of Directors and the association’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Group.