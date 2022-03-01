Josh Pristaw Joins Pretium as Co-Head of Real Estate

Pretium has added Josh Pristaw has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and as Co-Head of Real Estate. Pristaw will join Dana Hamilton, Pretium's Co-Head of Real Estate, and be responsible for Pretium's real estate platform, including investing in and managing rental homes.

In his new role, Pristaw will work alongside Hamilton overseeing Pretium's Progress Residential platform, which services more than 250,000 residents across approximately 80,000 homes. Progress Residential is single-family rental (SFR) management services tool, with people, technology, scale, and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for residents.

"Josh brings extensive and complementary experience to Pretium's single-family-rental business," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "We are confident now is the opportune time for Josh to join our rapidly expanding team as we continue to deploy private capital to contribute to solving our nation's housing shortage. His keen understanding of the real estate ecosystem will help us continue to elevate the standard for professional ownership and management of affordable, single-family homes, including best-in-class service and support for our residents."

Pristaw draws upon more than two decades of direct real estate experience across acquisitions, asset management, portfolio development, and capital markets. In 2005, Pristaw co-founded GTIS Partners, a real assets investment firm, where he worked for 17 years and most recently served as a Partner, Co-Head of GTIS Brazil, Head of Capital Markets, and was a member of the firm's Investment Committee. Previously, he was a Principal and Co-Head of Acquisitions for Coventry Real Estate Advisors, and was also a member of Coventry's Investment Committee.

Pristaw also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Brazil Hospitality Group, one of the largest owners and managers of hotels in Brazil, and on the Board of Directors of GTIS Brazil Logistics FII, an externally managed real estate vehicle listed on the Bovespa in Brazil.

"Pretium is a distinguished leader in today's rental housing market with an unmatched reputation and legacy in residential housing and communities," said Pristaw. "I look forward to the opportunity to partner with Don, Dana, and the Pretium and Progress teams to prioritize our residents, support our incredible teams on the ground across the country, and deliver the best possible resident experience for those who choose to rent."

For more on the latest SFR developments, mark your calendars for Thursday, April 7 when the Five Star Institute presents SFRS 2022: The Single-Family Rental Summit at The Statler Dallas, located at 1914 Commerce Street in Dallas.

SFRS 2022 will feature top subject matter experts and skilled SFR practitioners leading discussion panels and training sessions, offering solutions related to property acquisition and management; financing, strategies for small, midcap, and large investors; and new developments related to technology and professional services.