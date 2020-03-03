Tennessee Homes Hit by Severe Storms

Severe storms and at least one tornado have destroyed numerous homes across central Tennessee, CNN reports. According to AP News, the storms have destroyed at least 140 buildings and killed at least 22 people as of Tuesday.

AP reports that much the storm tore through Nashville areas transformed by a recent building boom, including Germantown and East Nashville. There has been 16 deaths reported in Putnam County, three in Wilson County, two in Davidson County, which includes Nashville, and one in Benton County

“It is heartbreaking. We have had loss of life all across the state,” said Governor Bill Lee.

President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the disaster area on Friday. “We send our love and our prayers of the nation to every family that was affected,” he said. “We will get there, and we will recover, and we will rebuild, and we will help them.”

Super Tuesday voting will be delayed one hour because of the storms because of the storms, CNN notes, in Davidson County, where Nashville is, and Wilson County.

“Anyone that wants to vote, we want to create an opportunity for you,” Davidson County elections administrator Jeff Roberts said. Because poll workers will be navigating through a damaged city to deliver results Tuesday night, he said the tallying may take longer than anticipated.

Strong to severe storms still are possible across parts of the South on Tuesday, including Texas, North Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Natural disasters impact investors, service providers, mortgage servicers, government agencies, legal professionals, lenders, property preservation companies, and—most importantly—homeowners.

The 2020 Five Star Disaster Preparedness Symposium will include critical conversations on response, reaction, and assistance to ensure the industry is ready to lend the proper support the next time a natural disaster strikes.

Register today for the Disaster Preparedness Symposium.