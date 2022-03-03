HUD Commits to Better Climate Challenge

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge recently joined Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm and White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy to announce the inaugural Better Climate Challenge, a private-public partnership led by the DOE. The initiative currently has more than 80 American businesses and organizations signed on to reach carbon reduction goals.

“The Challenge is not just about cutting carbon pollution, but about supporting communities that all too often bear the brunt of climate change, while seeing too few of the benefits from the energy transition,” said HUD Secretary Fudge. “We have a tremendous opportunity to deliver climate justice to disadvantaged communities, lower energy expenses in affordable housing, and accelerate mitigation efforts to protect at-risk communities from natural disasters and the impacts of climate change. That is why I’m pleased that of the organizations stepping up to this challenge, seven are public housing and multifamily partners, representing a bright future for more than 40,000 families. We are delighted to partner with DOE on this initiative and look forward to our continued work together.”

The Better Climate Challenge is a voluntary, market-based platform for organizations to come together and put in place ambitious, portfolio-wide, operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals and showcase how they are taking necessary, measurable steps to address the impacts of climate change.

Of the inaugural partners who have committed to the Challenge, seven are public housing or multifamily partners serving 40,000 low- and moderate-income households across the country, including: Community Housing Partners, Foundation Communities, Homeowner’s Rehab, King County Housing Authority, Seattle Housing Authority, Standard Communities, and the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation.

The program builds upon the success of the Better Buildings, Better Plants Challenge, and provides value to partnering organizations by: Engaging in market transformation with industry leaders; accessing peer-to-peer exchange and technical assistance network; and obtaining national recognition for achieving program milestones and GHG emissions reduction results.

“Companies across America are joining arms to lead the zero-carbon transition through smart, strategic climate solutions that slash building and factory emissions and significantly cut costs,” said Energy Secretary Granholm. “With the help of DOE, the meaningful and measurable emissions reductions of the Better Climate Challenge will save American businesses billions of dollars, create good-paying jobs, and drive innovation that strengthens the entire U.S. economy.”