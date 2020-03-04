Home / Daily Dose / Michael Bloomberg Drops Out of Presidential Race
Print This Post Print This Post

Michael Bloomberg Drops Out of Presidential Race

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 11 hours ago 106 Views

Photo courtesy of the Associated Press.

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential race

A report by Politico states that the former Mayor of New York spent more than $500 million in just 100 days on his campaign. 

“Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement on Twitter. “Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.” 

He continued by saying he is proud of the campaign he ran and to everyone who voted for him. 

I want you to stay engaged, active, and committed to our issues. I will be right there with you. And together, we will get it done,” he said. 

 

In recent weeks Bloomberg proposed merging Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae as part of his plan to rein in Wall Street if he was to become President. 

CNBC states that Bloomberg’s plan would bolster reforms either put in place or strengthened as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank act in response to the Great Recession. 

A press release from Bloomberg’s campaign stated his plan includes merging Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into a single-government owned mortgage guarantor to “ensure taxpayers are properly compensated for loan guarantees” and low-income households are well-served. 

This story will be updated.

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Michigan Governor Signs Legislation to Mitigate Foreclosure Issues

Click through to read more on the new bill that could help thousands of low-income homeowners remain in their home.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.