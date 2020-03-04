The Best in Government & Mortgage Servicing to Convene in D.C.

On Wednesday, April 1, leaders from numerous government agencies and the mortgage servicing industry will convene at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., for the 11th annual Five Star Government Forum (FSGF). This annual gathering is designed to bring together officials making critical decisions on the direction of the housing economy with representatives of the mortgage industry in order to ensure that sensible regulations are in place to protect the industry and the customers that it serves.

The officials making critical decisions are working with mortgage professionals like you, to ensure that regulations are in place to protect the industry and the American dream. With representation from the CFPB, HUD, FHFA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, and others, the annual FSGF is a day-long gathering where leaders in mortgage servicing and the federal government engage in open dialogue about the industry’s most pressing issues.

In 2019, the event kicked off with a morning Keynote Address by Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will include sessions discussing common-sense policy reforms, the state of the economy and the housing market, and updates on policies and regulations.

During their discussion, Five Star Global President & CEO Ed Delgado spoke with Carson about topics ranging from HUD's role in the housing market to their recent actions against Facebook, their role in disaster recovery initiatives, and more.

This year’s Five Star Government Forum will include some of the foremost thought leaders of the industry, as well as representatives from government agencies who are shaping the future of homeownership in this country. Speakers will include: