PHH Mortgage Partners With the NAACP to Assist Struggling Homeowners

PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation, has renewed its partnership with the NAACP to host more than 55 regional virtual and in-person borrower outreach events for PHH Mortgage customers who are having trouble making their mortgage payments. The outreach events will be held in multiple locations across the country, with the next events set for Washington State residents virtually and an in-person event in Orlando, Florida.

PHH Mortgage expanded its partnership with the NAACP at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to conduct virtual borrower outreach events nationwide and assist the increased number of struggling homeowners. Since that time, and through 2021, the organizations have completed more than 90 borrower outreach events across 28 states to help homeowners in need.

The virtual events provide attendees with information regarding mortgage assistance options and feature speakers from a local HUD-certified counseling agency and PHH Mortgage. After the event, homeowners can schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with a housing counselor and PHH Mortgage Home Retention Agent to discuss their unique situations and receive information about mortgage assistance options available to them.

“As the pandemic lingers, many homeowners continue to struggle with their mortgage payments,” said Tamara Gifford, Director of Community and External Relations at Ocwen. “PHH Mortgage remains committed to assisting these borrowers by creating positive outcomes for its customers through its partnership with the NAACP and local and national HUD-certified housing counseling agencies. It is just one way we continue to help borrowers get through these difficult times.”

Since March 2020 at the outset of the pandemic, PHH Mortgage has helped more than 200,000 borrowers with mortgage forbearance due to financial hardships related to COVID-19. Since the financial crisis, PHH Mortgage has helped more than 1.5 million U.S. homeowners avoid foreclosure, and has forgiven approximately $19 billion in mortgage debt.

“The NAACP appreciates the valuable partnership with PHH Mortgage,” said Dr. Jamie Riley, Director, Inclusive Economy at the NAACP. “Our 2021 accomplishments, during the pandemic, successfully demonstrated that continued use of a new platform to conduct virtual events works. These events allowed us to assist an even greater number of struggling homeowners. Maintaining homeownership continues to be our goal. We look forward to expanding our partnership in 2022.”