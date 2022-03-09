Hladik, Onorato & Federman Continues Nationwide Growth

Hladik, Onorato & Federman LLP (HOF Law Group) has announced several key managerial promotions within the firm, as Attorney Pamela Cunningham has been named Managing Attorney for the firm’s Arizona operations, and Attorney Paul Santi has been named Managing Attorney for the firm’s Michigan office.

Within the firm’s Michigan office, Panayiotis “Pete” Marselis has been named Managing Bankruptcy Attorney, and in the Pennsylvania office, the HOF Law Group welcomes Karina Velter as Bankruptcy Managing Attorney for Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Caitlin Kohn has been named Bankruptcy Manager and is overseeing the bankruptcy operations for the HOF Law Group throughout its footprint nationwide.

“We are very proud of the leadership achievement of each of these outstanding individuals, and we know that our clients will benefit greatly from the knowledge and skills employed by these dedicated attorneys and staff who are committed to the highest level of service,” HOF Law Group Partner Stephen Hladik said.

Cunningham’s primary areas of practice are default servicing, personal injury, commercial litigation, and civil litigation. In addition to default servicing-related civil litigation, Pamela represents clients in a variety of non-default servicing matters ranging from landlord-tenant concerns to tax issues with the City of Philadelphia. Pamela also has expertise in representing municipalities, developers and property investors in land development and zoning proceedings.

“I truly appreciate the opportunity to build the HOF Law Group’s base in Arizona and see our footprint here continue to expand,” said Cunningham. “I look forward to seeing not only our staff size continue to grow, but also managing our expansion in numerous legal disciplines.”

Santi brings more than 12 years of experience to the HOF Law Group, specializing in the areas of civil litigation, both in the courts and alternative dispute resolution, business transactions, creditors’ rights, default matters, commercial and residential construction, and real property law.

“It is an absolute privilege to be part of the HOF Law Group leadership team here in Michigan as the Managing Attorney, and I look forward to building on the already great relationships with our staff, expanding our client base and further enhancing our complex litigation skills in the default industry,” said Santi.

HOF Law Group Partner David Onorato added, “We know our clients will be well-served by these employees that we welcome into the managerial ranks of the HOF Law Group. Each of these individuals has shown a keen dedication to the needs of our clients, and as we all move past the pandemic and work volumes resume, the HOF Law Group’s clients will surely see the positive results from their expertise.”