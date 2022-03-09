Home / Daily Dose / HUD Awards Additional COVID-19 Funds to Fight Housing Discrimination
HUD Awards Additional COVID-19 Funds to Fight Housing Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced the disbursement of $2,472,310 in American Rescue Plan funds with the intent of combating housing discrimination related to the ever-relevant COVID-19 pandemic. 

The funds, which were awarded to 11 Fair Housing Initiatives Programs, come from the Private Enforcement Initiatives Program, and is the second round of American Rescue Plan funds that focuses on the “unequal impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities of color, low-income communities, and other vulnerable populations.” 

“As we embark on our new normal, our country has sadly carried the housing discrimination of old with it. While dealing with the struggles the pandemic has brought, too many residents have also had to suffer through the harms discrimination brings,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “The funds provided today will ensure that our fair housing partners have the financial resources they need to oppose discriminatory practices in the communities they serve.” 

The awards, which range from $75,000 to $350,000, will provide resources and support to victims of housing discrimination who have seen the worst effects of the pandemic through housing education programs, outreach activities, and to address inquiries, complaints, and investigations. 

Looking ahead, a third disbursement of funds totaling $3,285,353 will be available to eligible applicants that were not chosen in the first and second rounds of funding. 

Award winners include: 

  • California: CSA San Diego County, $350,000 
  • Florida: Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Inc. $250,000 
  • Georgia: Metro Fair Housing Services, Inc. $125,000 
  • Kentucky: Lexington Fair Housing Council, Inc. $75,000 
  • Massachusetts: SouthCoast Fair Housing, Inc. $75,000 
  • Michigan: Fair Housing Center of West Michigan, $125,000 
  • Oklahoma: Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Inc. $350,000 
  • Oregon: Fair Housing Council of Oregon, $347,310 
  • Tennessee: West Tennessee Legal Services, Inc. $350,000 
  • Texas: San Antonio Fair Housing Council, Inc. $75,000 
  • Virginia: Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc. $350,000 

