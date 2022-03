Wolters Kluwer, Reynolds and Reynolds Partner to Acquire IDS

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), has signed an agreement with the Reynolds and Reynolds Company to acquire International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), for an estimated $70 million in cash⁠—where IDS will become an essential component of GRC’s Compliance Solutions business.

The acquisition builds on GRC’s existing leadership in digital loan compliance, with end-to-end capabilities spanning from document generation to eClosing, loan analytics and lien solutions.

“Wolters Kluwer has a long and distinguished history of excellence and innovation, and we are truly excited to join this leading business,” said Mark Mackey, General Manager of IDS. “This is the perfect combination that will bring the next level of capabilities to our clients and the lending market.”

The company’s services include initial disclosures, electronic signatures, closing documents, and document fulfillment. The IDS flagship document preparation solution, idsDoc, is a cloud-based platform that is recognized across the industry for its superior capabilities, customer service, and integrations with many of the leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. IDS serves over 450 clients, including U.S. mortgage lenders, banks, and law firms.

“IDS is well-positioned to take advantage of continuing digital adoption trends and has a strong track record of innovation in the mortgage industry,” said Steven Meirink, Executive VP and General Manager, Compliance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer GRC. “This strategic and exciting acquisition will further solidify Wolters Kluwer’s market leadership in expert solutions for loan compliance and, alongside our eOriginal product suite, positions us as the leading provider of digital lending solutions.”

IDS, founded in 1986 and based in Draper, Utah, employs approximately 75 professionals. The company is expected to generate revenues of approximately $15 million in 2022. Revenues are based on transactional pricing linked to mortgage volumes. The acquisition is expected to deliver a return on invested capital (ROIC) above Wolters Kluwer’s after tax weighted average cost of capital (8%) within 3 to 5 years from completion. The acquisition is expected to have a positive but immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer adjusted earnings in the first full year. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected in the second quarter of 2022.