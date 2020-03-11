FEMA Sending Additional $38M to Puerto Rico

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) have obligated an additional $37.8 million in funds for 116 projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico. To date, over $6.4 billion has been approved for Puerto Rico under FEMA's Public Assistance program.

“Many projects during this phase of the recovery are for architectural and engineering design, which may open the door to funding opportunities for larger projects in the future,” FEMA said in a statement. “These funds help to reduce the 'damage-rebuild-damage' cycle that comes with restoring structures to pre-disaster conditions. They assure quality by meticulously detailing scopes of work to ensure a repaired and rebuilt Puerto Rico is better positioned to withstand another storm.”

These latest obligations include over $1.2 million to the Ponce Port Authority for repairs to the crane systems at Puerto de Las Américas, as well as $3.8 million to the municipality of Barceloneta to repair hurricane-related damage to the Sixto Escobar gym auditorium. To date, more than $6.5 million has been approved for the Ponce Port Authority for emergency protective measures, architectural and engineering design costs and other permanent work to its facilities.

“I appreciate FEMA’s hard work. This is excellent news since with this award, we can move business at the port forward and begin to repair and provide maintenance for the cranes,” said mayor of Ponce, María Meléndez.

Earlier this year, FEMA and COR3 $63 million in aid will be sent to Puerto Rico.

Funds will be used for 56 projects related to the recovery and reconstruction of the island as it works to rebuild following January’s earthquakes and Hurricane Maria.

More than $6.2 billion has been approved for Puerto Rico under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

“FEMA and [Central Office for Recovery and Reconstruction] remain focused on prioritizing obligations of funds to municipalities for eligible expenses related to hurricanes Irma and Maria to help communities recover,” FEMA stated in a release.