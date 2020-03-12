Home / Daily Dose / Single-Family Rental Yields Drop in 2020
Single-Family Rental Yields Drop in 2020

ATTOM’s  Q1 2020 Single-Family Rental Market report reveals that the annual gross rental yield (annual rent income divided by the average purchase price of single-family homes) is 8.4% for 2020, which is down slightly from the 8.6% average of 2019.

“The business of buying single-family homes for rent has lost a little steam this year across the United States as rents aren’t rising quite as fast as prices for investment rental properties in a majority of the country,” said Todd Teta, Chief Product Officer at ATTOM Data Solutions. “But from the national perspective, things are generally holding steady for landlords in the single-family home rental market. Also, profit trends are moving in favor of investors in higher-rent counties and against those in lower-rent regions.”

Baltimore City and County in Maryland has the highest potential gross rental yields for 2020 at 28.9%. Following were Cumberland County, New Jersey (20.1%); Bibb County, Georgia (18.2%); Mobile County, Alabama (15.7%); and Clayton County, Georgia (15.1%)

Baltimore City, Cumberland, and Bibb Counties had the top yields in 2019, also. 

Of the counties with a population of at least 1 million, the highest potential gross yield in 2020 are in Wayne County, Michigan (14.5%); Cuyahoga County, Ohio (11.8%); Cook County, Illinois (9.3%); Dallas County, Texas (9.1%); and Harris County, Texas (8.7%).

ATTOM also reported that the annual gross rental yields for 2020 decreased in 231 of the 389 (59.4%) counties when compared to 2019. Delaware County, Pennsylvania, led the nation with its 30.5% decline. 

Prices rose faster than rents in 2019 in 231 of the 389 counties, including in Harris County; Maricopa County, Arizona; Kings County, New York; Riverside County, California; and San Bernardino County. 

However, rents rose faster than prices in just 40.6% of counties studied. Markets with accelerating rental prices include Los Angeles County, California; Cook County; San Diego County, California; Orange County, California: and Miami-Dade County, Florida. 

Markets that are expected to see growth in the single-family rental market include Wayne County; Cuyahoga County, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin; Shelby County; and Macomb County, Mississippi.

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
