The Week Ahead: Fed Could Cut Rates to Zero

On March 17-18, the Federal Open Market Committee will hold its next meeting, and some economists suspect that the Fed will vote to cut rates to significantly during this meeting.

According to Goldman Sachs economists, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Federal Reserve may cut rates to zero at its next meeting. Goldman's Chief Economist, Jan Hatzius, thinks the full 1% cut should be made in one go, The Street reports.

“In light of the continued growth in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and globally, the sharp further tightening in financial conditions, and rising risks to the economic outlook, we now expect the [Federal Open Market Committee] to cut the funds rate 100 basis points on March 18," Hatzius wrote.

Earlier this month, the Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point in an effort to boost the U.S. economy due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong,” the Fed said in a statement on Tuesday. “However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.”

The main borrowing rate set by the fed now sits between 1% and 1.25%, which is nearing historic lows.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin responded to the outbreak, noting that the current sell-off is more short-term than the crisis in the 2010s, comparing it more to the “Black Monday” crash in 1987.

“This is not like the financial crisis, where people don’t know when this will end: We will get through this,” Mnuchin added. “By the end of the year, I think you can expect we’re going to have a big rebound in economic activity.”

