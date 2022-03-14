Sagent Extends Tech Stack Deal With Freedom Mortgage

Sagent has announced the extension of its partnership with Freedom Mortgage Corporation to continue powering Freedom’s enterprise and consumer mortgage servicing ecosystem.

Throughout the five-year deal, Freedom Mortgage will continue to power scale servicing operations using Sagent’s cloud-based, homeowner-first platforms, including LoanServ (core servicing), Tempo (default management), and CARE (homeowner experience)—configurable platforms that share data in real-time.

“As a top 10 servicer, Freedom Mortgage truly gets the need for a seamless customer experience across the entire homeownership lifecycle,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. “Sagent’s role as a long-term Freedom Mortgage partner is to help them create customers for life with a singular experience from push-button originations to always-engaged servicing and back to new push-button originations. It’s a role we take extremely seriously, and we’re honored to expand this highly collaborative partnership for five years.”

David Sheeler, President of Residential Servicing and Correspondent Lending at Freedom Mortgage,” noted, “Freedom Mortgage sets the standard for consumer experience in mortgage, and key to our success is building with Sagent’s tech platforms to meet each customer’s individual needs.”

Just last month, Sagent partnered with Mr. Cooper Group Inc. on a deal under which Sagent will buy certain intellectual property rights related to Mr. Cooper’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform for mortgage servicing, and Mr. Cooper received an equity stake in Sagent. Under the terms of that deal, Sagent integrated Mr. Cooper’s platform into a cloud-native core and license the resulting cloud-based servicing platform to Mr. Cooper and other servicers, including Sagent’s large customer base of banks and independent mortgage companies. Sagent is expected to begin marketing the cloud-based servicing platform to other mortgage companies in 2023.