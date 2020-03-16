Biden, Sanders Address Possible Bailout & Mortgage Impact During Presidential Debate

On Sunday evening, presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders met in a debate heavily influenced by concerns over COVID-19—both in setup and content.

Hosted by CNN, the 11th democratic debate was held without an audience with the candidates placed on podiums six-feet apart, a reflection of new measures that are being put in place across the nation to slow the spread of the virus.

Both candidates focused on how the Coronavirus was impacting the national debate, with Sanders calling for a national reform to healthcare

Biden's and Sanders' remarks are not surprising during a weekend already marked by response from the government and industry toward how mortgages will be impacted by Coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to zero and announced that over the coming months it will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500 billion and its holdings and agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $200 billion.

On Saturday, HUD suspended face-to-face requirements in response to the virus.

Editor's note: This is a developing story, please check back.