Temporary Tax Relief for Homeowners in the Works

While the federal government has already taken steps to provide temporary tax relief to individuals and small businesses in the wake of current economic disruptions, the mortgage industry is hard at work preparing its own form of relief to many Americans. Home loan borrowers may soon be able to pause their loan payments.

The Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday that it would allow small businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to defer tax payments for up to 90 days with no penalty or interest.

The deferment applies to individuals and small businesses that owe up to $1 million in taxes and corporations owing up to $10 million, according to a post from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means.

The committees stated that everyone should still file their taxes by April 15 and that the deferment will be automatically applied.

Meanwhile, many in the housing industry are working to create a policy that would allow mortgage loan borrowers to suspend their monthly mortgage payments temporarily while disruptions due to the current pandemic are ongoing.

The policy is still in the planning phase, and the Housing Policy Council hopes to put the policy into place by April 1, according to an article in The New York Times. The Housing Policy Council is an industry trade group that includes major institutions such as Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Quicken Loans.

President of the Housing Policy Center and former director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Ed DeMarco told the Times, “There are so many people in the industry right now working incredibly hard to make sure we can get some needed assistance in place.”

He added that eligibility for deferred mortgage payments would be “broad,” in order to include “those households and families who have seen an economic disruption as a result of the virus, whether they have been directly affected medically or indirectly, because of the disruption to business.”

Some consumer advocacy groups have already been calling on the government to provide relief to struggling homeowners during this economic disruption.

“While the full economic implications of the disease are still unknown, what we do know is that the people who will face the biggest financial impacts of COVID-10 are the same people who are already financially strapped,” the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) stated in a press release Friday.

The NCRC said the federal government “must act now” to help these individuals and “stave off a larger health and economic crisis.”

The coalition calls for a complete moratorium of foreclosures and evictions. Additionally, the group is calling on the federal government to provide free housing counseling and rental, mortgage, and utility payment assistance to those in need. Lastly, the group advocates for financial assistance to housing authorities to help those experiencing homelessness.

DeMarco told the Times that the Housing Policy Council would not wait for action from the federal government before putting its own relief policy into place.