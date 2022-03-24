ServiceLink Names Jamie Rey-Hipolito VP of Single-Family Rental

ServiceLink has announced the appointment of Jamie Rey-Hipolito as VP of Single-Family Rental, bringing more than 20 years of experience in multifamily, single-family and iBuyer asset management to her new role.

With ServiceLink, Rey-Hipolito will be responsible for expanding the company’s SFR solutions for investors and clients–bringing to market technology-driven products and solutions to reduce cycle times.

“Jamie is an industry trailblazer–bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and a strong passion for delivering first-rate customer service,” said Amy Daniel, SVP, Title and Close at ServiceLink. “Jamie will play a vital role in expanding our business and delivering innovative solutions and services to meet our client’s needs.”

Prior to joining ServiceLink, Rey-Hipolito served as VP of Operations for Afton Properties, a full-service real estate investment and management company, and VP of Operations for Invitation Homes, a home leasing company.

“The industry is rapidly changing, with build-to-rent, vacation rental real estate and second home shares, creating more opportunities for investors to enter the market,” said Rey-Hipolito. “It’s an exciting time to join ServiceLink, and this incredibly talented and passionate team. I look forward to helping our clients and investors navigate this growing space and delivering unparalleled service and solutions to meet their portfolio needs.”