DS5: The Latest Mortgage Industry Insights

Today, Five Star Global’s media arm, including DS News, and MReport, is launching DS5: Inside the Industry, a video newscast format where we highlight economic and industry updates and profile executives and leaders.

From the COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on homeowners to the industry’s ongoing response, get insights from a variety of mortgage industry leaders. DS5’s goal is to deliver critical insights from top industry leaders as you need them, and in a quick, easy-to-consume format, streaming to your device or desktop.

COVID-19 has led to an economic pause across the nation, as the mortgage servicing industry, state and local governments, and every other sector of American life has been forced to respond in a variety of ways. With mortgage servicers adapting their businesses to these current challenges, stakeholders are working to alleviate the strain on both homeowners and their own workforce, from foreclosure halts and forbearance options to utilizing the latest technology in order to keep business moving forward.

In the weeks to come, we’ll bring you a revolving lineup of top executives and other experts, ensuring that you stay updated, educated, and informed about all the news you need to know, both related to the current health crisis and beyond. DS5 will be your source for interviews with top executives from across the mortgage industry. We hope these broadcasts will educate, enlighten, and maybe even entertain.

In the first of this series, we’ll hear from Steve Bailey, COO for PennyMac; Mike Dubeck, President and CEO of Planet Financial Group; and Terry Smith, CEO of Rushmore Loan Management Services about how the COVID pandemic is impacting vendor management, working with homeowners during a pandemic, and the the roles that both technology and subservicers can have in the current environment.

This inaugural broadcast is sponsored by Insight One Solutions. The broadcast will go live today at 10 a.m. CDT—check back then for a link to view.