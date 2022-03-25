Opening Doors to New Opportunities

On Thursday, April 28, the Five Star Institute will be hosting its in-person 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Symposium “Opening Doors” at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Five Star’s Diversity and Inclusion Symposium will focus on advancing the diversity conversation within the mortgage industry. This gathering of industry professionals will chart the course for finding strength in our differences through critical dialogue about the most pressing diversity issues facing the industry. Attendees will enjoy a day of active engagement, networking, and advancing progress within the housing industry.

Some of the day’s sessions will include:

Welcome & Opening Keynote Presentation “In the Loop: How D&I Relates to Present-Day Mortgage Industry Practices:” The day’s keynote will focus on the state of the industry and how D&I is vital and integral to the trade.

A Comprehensive View of Opportunities in Diversity & Inclusion: Hear from top leaders in the industry regarding the many D&I opportunities available to you.

The Great Resignation Is a Great Opportunity: The talent market is a whole new world. Never did we think people would just leave their work and simply not come back. There are a lot of lessons to learn here, and solutions that come with them. The heart of these solutions is embracing D&I. HR departments are not the only ones responsible, nor the only ones with the power, to implement talent strategies that will benefit everyone.

Making an Impact Where You Are: Come hear the story of how when internal culture changes, business is boosted, and the D&I ripple is felt across the industry. You will walk away inspired and ready to do the same in your organization.

The Four Pillars of D&l: Nothing lasts without a strong foundation and structure. If D&I initiatives are not built on thoughtful and resilient ideas, they end up just being a nod to the call for more diversity. Learn how to build a foundation for lasting inclusion in your organization.

These sessions will be presented by the industry’s top D&I experts, including the following who are already confirmed to appear:

Jerry Ascencio , Broker and Owner of San Fernando Realty and current Chairman of NAHREP Foundation

, Broker and Owner of San Fernando Realty and current Chairman of NAHREP Foundation Ewunike Brady , VP, African American Segment Lead, Wells Fargo

, VP, African American Segment Lead, Wells Fargo Tai Christensen , Director, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, CBC Mortgage Agency (Chenoa Fund)

, Director, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, CBC Mortgage Agency (Chenoa Fund) Victoria Garcia DeLuca , VP of Marketplace Diversity Strategy, Guild Mortgage

, VP of Marketplace Diversity Strategy, Guild Mortgage Paul Gigliotti , CEO, Co-Founder & Chair, AXIS Lending Academy

, CEO, Co-Founder & Chair, AXIS Lending Academy Jose Morin , VP of Servicing, Brace

, VP of Servicing, Brace Timika Scott , SVP of Recovery & Loss Prevention, US Bank

, SVP of Recovery & Loss Prevention, US Bank Tony Thompson , Founder & CEO, NAMMBA

, Founder & CEO, NAMMBA Woody White, SVP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Homebridge Financial Services Inc.

Since 1908, the host venue—The National Press Club—has hosted presidents, kings, queens, prime ministers, cabinet members, governors, members of Congress, and influential leaders in business, entertainment, sport, and society to share their views on significant topics and current events with the media and the public. Located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C., between The White House, Washington Monument, and Capitol Hill with easy access to Metro, parking, and hotels, the National Press Club offers a unique historic setting, while also providing the convenience, value, and world-class service you deserve.