Padgett Law Group Receives ‘No-Objections’ Status from GSEs

Padgett Law Group (PLG) has announced the firm has received its no-objection status from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, clearing the final administrative task in entering the firm’s newest state of full-service creditors’ rights operations, Pennsylvania. The build-out of PLG’s Pennsylvania operations has been led by Jacqueline F. McNally, Esq., Managing Attorney of Judicial Foreclosure. McNally joined PLG in July of 2021 and shortly thereafter was promoted to her current firm-wide leadership role. 

McNally has a long-standing reputation and legal career in the market. She previously managed the Pennsylvania and New Jersey operations of Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP; prior to that, she served as Chief Compliance Officer for Stern & Eisenberg, P.C., where she oversaw compliance matters across a 13-state footprint with over forty attorneys under her purview. McNally has over a decade of experience in creditors’ rights and is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Georgia, and the District of Columbia. 

“In addition to Jackie’s firm-wide role leading our multi-state foreclosure practice, we are thrilled to have added a state where she has years of experience, connections, and a deep understanding of the issues. Jackie brings the depth of legal knowledge and breadth of management experience that clients associate with PLG,” said Chief Development Officer Robyn Padgett. 

Other recent notable hires by PLG include the addition of Paul Huntington, Esq., Lead Attorney - Pennsylvania; Heather Griffiths, Esq., Supervising Attorney – Florida; Hadi Seyed-Ali, Esq., Senior Counsel – Legal and Advisory Oversight; Michael J. Burns, Managing Attorney –Non-Judicial Foreclosure; along with the creation of nearly 50 other legal, supervisory, processing, and administrative roles across the firm's growing footprint and multi-state practices. 

Questions? Contact PLG at marketing@padgettlawgroup.com for connection to McNally or to onboard PLG for Pennsylvania service. 

