The Week Ahead: Industry Braces for the Forbearance Exodus

This week, DS News will be presenting the latest in its webinar series, The Forbearance Factor: Upcoming Mortgage Servicing Challenges, set for Wednesday, March 31 from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT.
Presented by Treliant, the webinar will discuss how mortgage servicers are preparing for the surge of homeowners who will be coming out of forbearance plans after the pandemic gripped the nation the past year.
Industry experts joining in the discussion include:
- Robert Caruso, President & CEO of ServiceMac
- John Dunnery, VP of Government Loan Servicing for Community Loan Servicing LLC
- Deborah J. Grissom, Senior Director of Treliant LLC
- Brent Potter, Senior Managing Director–Customer Contact and Default Operations for Homepoint Financial
- Ellen Rose, Senior Director for Treliant LLC
Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:
- MBA Forbearance and Call Volume Survey (Monday)
- NAR February Pending Home Sales Index (Wednesday)
- MBA Weekly Applications Survey (Wednesday)
- Realtor.com Weekly Housing Market Recap (Wednesday)
- U.S. Census Bureau New Residential Sales report (Wednesday)
- Realtor.com’s Housing Market Recovery Index (Thursday)
- Realtor.com’s Weekly Housing Trends View (Thursday)
- Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey (Thursday)
- U.S. Department of Labor's Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report (Thursday)
- Black Knight weekly forbearance data (Friday)