The Week Ahead: Industry Braces for the Forbearance Exodus

This week, DS News will be presenting the latest in its webinar series, The Forbearance Factor: Upcoming Mortgage Servicing Challenges, set for Wednesday, March 31 from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT.

Presented by Treliant, the webinar will discuss how mortgage servicers are preparing for the surge of homeowners who will be coming out of forbearance plans after the pandemic gripped the nation the past year.

Industry experts joining in the discussion include:

Click here to register for the DS News Webinar, The Forbearance Factor: Upcoming Mortgage Servicing Challenges.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

