FormFree Names Mary Costello Director of Vendor Management, Risk and Compliance

FormFree has named 17-year finance industry veteran Mary Costello to its team as Director of Vendor Management, Risk and Compliance, where she will support the company’s audit, risk, and compliance efforts across the management of internal and external vendor, lender, and integration partnerships.

“We are incredibly lucky to bring Mary and her wealth of vendor management expertise to the FormFree fold,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “Mary has a deep background in managing risk across a complex portfolio of critical vendor relationships. I’m confident that she will be an incredible asset as FormFree continues to grow its vendor network.”

Prior to joining FormFree, Costello served 14 years at Veterans United Home Loans, where she developed, launched, and led the enterprise-wide vendor management program for the largest U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) purchase lender. Costello also served as Veterans United Home Loans’ go-to vendor compliance manager.

“I was drawn to FormFree because I identify with the company’s mission of driving disruptive change in the mortgage industry,” said Costello. “I look forward to nurturing FormFree’s numerous vendor relationships, promoting its groundbreaking mortgage products and thinking outside the box to leverage these relationships and products to facilitate a world-class lending experience.”

In her new role, Costello will manage FormFree’s internal and external vendor relationships with support from compliance leadership, internal stakeholders, and external auditors. She will collaborate across FormFree’s network to mitigate vendor risk by ensuring compliance with regulatory and ethical requirements.