DS5: How Servicers, Vendors Can be Better Prepared

DS5’s Inside The Industry brings you two more leaders within housing and mortgage on Tuesday’s episode. 

Guests on Tuesday’s episode include John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer for Altisource, and Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company. 

Gain insight information from Vella as he discusses how vendors can manage costs, how servicers should be re-evaluating protocols during this new environment, and what technological solutions are proving invaluable in keeping business moving forward. 

Worrall will speak on the lessons learned from the Great Recession, what policies and procedures need to be re-examined during this volatile time, and what to consider when interacting with struggling borrowers in the midst of COVID-19. 

The latest episode of DS5 will go live at 10 a.m. CDT. However, enjoy great information from our first episode of DS5 at the following link

