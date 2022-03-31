Home / Daily Dose / Christina O’Hearn Joins Pretium as Managing Director
Christina O’Hearn Joins Pretium as Managing Director

Christina O'Hearn

Pretium has appointed Christina O'Hearn as a Managing Director and portfolio manager of Pretium's Leveraged Loan and Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) business. She will report to Roberta Goss, Senior Managing Director of the Leveraged Loan and CLO team.

O'Hearn will work to broaden and strengthen Pretium's relationships across both the leveraged loan market and the CLO investor market. She joins Pretium from the loan sales team at RBC Capital Markets, where she spent the last four years. Previously, she worked as part of the leveraged loan investing team at Octagon Credit Investors, serving in numerous roles of increasing responsibility over a 12-year period.

"Christina is a great addition to Pretium's leveraged loan and CLO team," said Jerry Ouderkirk, Head of Structured Credit at Pretium. "She brings significant industry experience and an extensive network, which strongly complement our existing capabilities and relationships. We look forward to working with Christina in this role to drive continued growth in our business."

Pretium's corporate and structured credit platform specializes in sourcing, structuring, and managing corporate risk in single name and structured format. Currently, the firm manages cash-flow collateralized loan obligations backed by broadly-syndicated leveraged loans, engages in credit and structured product investing through private funds and serves as sub-advisor to a mutual fund focused on leveraged bank loan investing.

Pretium focuses on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium's platform has more than $40 billion of assets under management and employs approximately 3,000 people across 30 offices.

