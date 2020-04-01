DS5: Are Law Firms Assisting with Loss Mitigation Efforts?

The newest edition of DS5: Inside the Industry includes insights form two of the leading subject-matter experts from the housing and mortgage industries.

Included in this episode are Dave Worrall, President, LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company and Mike Sullivan, Director of Marketing and Client Relations, Codilis and Associates PC.

Sullivan, an expert in foreclosure, bankruptcy, and REO processes, will discuss how law firms are preparing to help with loss mitigation efforts and why law firms are uniquely positioned to assist servicers in this environment.

Worrall, who worked previously in the National Servicing Organization at Fannie Mae shares his insights into what he learned during the previous housing crisis more than a decade ago and what policies servicers should be re-examining during these uncertain times.

All DS5 episodes can be viewed here.