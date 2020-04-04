Mortgage Leaders to Discuss Pandemic Response

On May 6, join industry leaders in a virtual summit to discuss how COVID-19 is affecting the industry. The Mortgage Industry Pandemic Summit, hosted by Altisource and Lenders One in partnership with The Five Star Institute, MBA, Forrester, and National Mortgage News, will feature leading experts discussing the major operational challenges facing mortgage and real estate companies and the financial industry at a time when people are avoiding face-to-face contact during the COVID-19 outbreak. It will include live webinars, roundtable discussions, and panels online so attendees can watch and learn from the convenience and safety of their offices or homes.

The COVID-19 virus is quickly changing the way we live and conduct business in every industry, including mortgage and real estate. This multi-session event will provide vital and insightful information on maintaining service stability and client commitment during the evolving challenges ahead.

The agenda includes:

Keynote: State of the Mortgage Industry Based on the Impact of COVID-19

Jack V. Konyk—Executive Director of Government Affairs, Weiner Brodsky Kider PC (moderator)

Rob Chrisman—President, Chrisman LLC

Marcia Davies—COO, Mortgage Bankers Association

Ed Delgado—President and CEO, Five Star Global

William B. Shepro—CEO and Chairman, Board of Directors, Altisource

The Economists Magic 8 Ball: What to Expect in the Next Year

DJ VanDeusen—VP, Financial Planning and Analysis, Altisource (moderator)

Michael Fratantoni—Chief Economist, SVP, Research and Industry Technology, Mortgage Bankers Association

Rick Sharga—President & CEO, CJ Patrick Company

Mark Vitner—Managing Director and Senior Economist, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Lessons Learned: What the 2008 Mortgage Crisis Can Teach Us

John Vella—Chief Revenue Officer, Altisource (moderator)

David Griege—Chairman, Paramount Bank

Ben Purser—Chief Risk Officer, Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing

Gagan Sharma—President and CEO, BSI Financial

Michael Waldron—Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer, Bayview Loan Servicing

Workforce Tetris: Lining Up Resources With Today’s Needs

Dave Colford—Chief Revenue Officer, Arizent (moderator)

Matthew Clarke—COO and CFO, Churchill Mortgage Corporation

Mike Fontaine—COO and CFO, Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.

Kandy White—SVP and Head of Global Operations, Altisource

Government Update: How Emergency Actions Are Impacting the Market

Wes Iseley—Senior Managing Director, Carrington Holding Company, LLC (moderator)

Eric Kaplan—Director, Housing Finance Program, Milken Institute

Paul Leonard—SVP for Government Affairs, Housing Policy Council

Dror Oppenheimer—Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Housing, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Edward Pinto—Resident Fellow & Director, American Enterprise Institute Housing Center

The Summit will also include four industry roundtable breakout sessions delving into:

Servicing

Originations

Vendor Management

Business Continuity Planning and Execution During a Pandemic

The first three sessions are limited to 15 attendees in order to create an intimate environment that is conducive to an open and frank conversation about the challenges we are facing. These three sessions are invitation only to ensure the group is small, focused, and private. You can request an invitation here.

You can register for the Summit here.