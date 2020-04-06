Ocwen Financial Addresses COVID-19 Concerns

Ocwen Financial Corporation has provided an update on its actions to address the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its liquidity, mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuations and 2020 earnings guidance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our communities, our first priority is safeguarding and supporting our employees and maintaining business continuity so that we can continue providing service and support to our clients and customers," said Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen. "Approximately 85% of our global team is working remotely, we are following guidelines established by the CDC and WHO and from the local governments where we operate, and we are committed to helping borrowers experiencing hardships wherever possible, including from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Messina continued, “We are executing on our strategic plans while navigating the current landscape with commitment and focus. As of March 31, 2020, we had approximately $264 million in unrestricted cash, and we currently expect to be in compliance with all of our financial covenants under our debt agreements at the end of the first quarter. The duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 impact is uncertain and we anticipate that the impact to our business will be largely determined by the number of homeowners who need assistance and the duration of assistance needed. We are proactively working with industry trade groups, the Agencies and our regulators to support their efforts on stabilizing the housing finance system in response to what may be an unprecedented level of requests for assistance from homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ocwen is evaluating the potential impact of COVID-19 related borrower job losses and reductions in income, as well as other related impacts as it assesses the timing and magnitude of potential increases in servicer advance levels and servicing costs based on increased borrower delinquency levels, among other factors that could affect its liquidity and financial condition assessments. The company is communicating with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, and its lenders, including with respect to the potential impact of borrower assistance programs on its business. Ocwen is working with mortgage industry trade associations who are working with government officials to inform them of the impact of borrower relief programs on the funding and liquidity needs of the housing finance industry and to assist them in designing appropriate solutions to navigate the challenges of the current environment.