SitusAMC Launches Warehouse Administration Services

SitusAMC has launched its Warehouse Administration Services, a suite of tech-enabled turnkey services to help warehouse lenders setup, execute, enhance, and scale their warehouse businesses while improving efficiency and reducing costs.

SitusAMC currently supports more than 70% of the warehouse market through its ProMerit and WLS warehouse lending technologies, including 16 of the largest ranked financial institutions in the U.S., supporting more than $2 trillion in warehouse funds.

"There are numerous challenges, complexities and obstacles associated with building and launching a warehouse lending franchise," said Anthony Beshara, Managing Director and Head of SitusAMC's Warehouse Financing Solutions. "These issues are compounded by labor shortages, as many organizations are struggling to recruit and retain the talent they need."

SitusAMC's Warehouse Administration Services will be led by a team of professionals who will focus on arranging and executing new warehouse facilities; identifying, implementing, and managing technology; establishing and refining warehouse processes; and helping warehouse lenders seamlessly scale their operations.

SitusAMC's Warehouse Administration Services have been designed to support new and established mortgage warehouse lenders, offering services including:

Technology implementation and ongoing support

Warehouse facility set-up

Execution of daily operations

Compliance with banking standards

Risk management

"As organizations look to set up warehouse facilities or scale their existing businesses, they can count on our technical skills, operations background, and proven experience running warehouse financing platforms to power new opportunities in their businesses," added Beshara.