HUD Releases Nearly $3.3M to Fight Housing Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) is making an additional $3,285,353 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding available to help HUD’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) agencies combat housing discrimination related to the pandemic.

Organizations that qualify for the funding, which is being awarded through FHIP’s Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI) component, will be able to use the money to conduct a range of fair housing enforcement and education and outreach activities, including addressing discriminatory practices in underserved communities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to reveal inequities in housing opportunities for many communities,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Our fair housing partners will utilize these additional funds to oppose discriminatory practices and safeguard housing rights for American families.”

The funds constitute the third round of ARP funding that targets pandemic-related discrimination. To date, nearly $16.1 million in ARP funding has been awarded to 62 FHIP agencies working to address the unequal impact that COVID-19 has had on communities of color, low-income communities, and other populations.

In addition to enforcement and education and outreach activities, the funding can be used to respond to housing inquiries, conduct fair housing testing, provide legal assistance, and cover costs associated with providing services related to the pandemic.