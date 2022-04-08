Navigating Compliance in a Shifting Servicing Space

As Chief Compliance Officer for The Money Source Inc., Shayna Arrington oversees compliance across all business channels, including Correspondent, Servicing, and Subservicing. Her jurisdiction includes oversight of company legal and regulatory compliance for TMS, change management, policies and procedures, quality control, compliance testing, licensing, and examinations.

Prior to her tenure with TMS, Arrington worked at a mortgage banking-focused law firm, American Mortgage Law Group, where she served as outside compliance counsel to a variety of lenders and servicers.

She also spent time at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, serving as Regulation and Policy Specialist, Presidential Management Fellow, and Attorney-Advisor for HUD's Office of Hearings & Appeals, as well as Special Assistant to the U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

DS News recently had the opportunity to speak with Arrington regarding a number of topics, including how the industry’s collaboration with governmental agencies has made for a positive experience for all.

Now that we are two-plus years into a very unprecedented and challenging period, what has the servicing industry done well? Where did it score wins?

Arrington: When it came to collaborations with governmental agencies, and I should probably go back to the last crisis, we didn't do very well as an industry.

There were a lot of lessons learned there that this time around as an industry, we were much better prepared on all sides … not just industry players in the servicing space, but our regulators and our agency partners. I think everybody realized the power of collaboration and the need for collaboration and consistency, and I think we did that well, not just from a guidance perspective, but in terms of outreach with the agencies—HUD, FHA, VA, USDA, and the GSEs—really asking the industry for guidance. They were not saying, “here's a Handbook Revision or a Mortgagee Letter … go figure it out." They were saying, “Okay industry … we're going to figure this all out together."

They were asking about implementation timelines and programs … how they could be tweaked and make it work. From that perspective, it's made things easier in having a stronger ear to listen and get that feedback and to work together on things.

It's incredibly difficult to take a piece of paper, operationalize it, and bring it to life in a way that lives up to its intent in a way that you can help your borrowers Now we are looking at local rules and jurisdictions, and when you are talking about foreclosure rules, being able to ingest all these rules at once and operationalize them has been a challenge at times.

I'm going to say this, and it is my own opinion, and I truly think the perspective of The Money Source, but I think we've grown much better as an industry about caring about our customers. Now it's about how do we help people stay in their homes? What are some retention options? What are the hardships of the borrower and how do we work with them? It's less of, "Here's a boiler plate box we're going to fit you in, if you don't fit in this box, you can't stay in your home." It’s a greater buffet of options and taking into consideration, people's unique situations and trying to put them in the right place for what works for them.

Do you think the response during 2008’s financial crisis was based on simply not being prepared? Has there truly been some attitude change or just a different approach?

Arrington: That's a good question. I wish I knew the answer! I think part of it was “lessons learned,” but I also think with the global pandemic, it puts a little bit more of a personal feel to it.

Sometimes, if you are dealing with a hurricane or flood in a particular area, it can seem very far removed. But when you are looking at something like a global pandemic that literally impacts everybody. And while you might not have COVID, it still impacted the way you work, the way you live, and the way your kids go to school, among others, so it feels a bit closer to home and had a more personal impact on everybody across the industry.

The finance industry became a little bit more humanized. That is what we try to do at TMS, and I can genuinely say that our borrowers are really at the heart of everything we do.

Looking back, were there areas where we could have done things better, or were there lessons you have been able to take away?

Arrington: I mean, there is always room for improvement. As good of a job as we did with all the changes, as an industry, we are not doing a good job of explaining to our regulators the time it takes to implement something. I can say that because I have been on both sides of the door. When I worked at HUD, I wrote a lot of policies, and worked on the Handbook. When you're sitting there and thinking to yourself, "What's the effective date on this? How much time does it take?" And it's like, "Well, why do you need time? If I tell you a rule today, why can't you follow it tomorrow?" There are a lot of complications that play into technologies, print vendors, and training.

I think we could do a better job explaining that to our regulators and getting them to understand that we want to follow the rules, but here's what it takes to get there. I think it goes back to collaboration, when you have your agencies working together on what the rules are, it will be easier to follow one rule across the board rather than 10 separate rules with different requirements.

The other thing I would say, and again, I am biased because I'm in compliance, but in terms of testing … when you roll things out, you need to be able to test them in real-time to know if they are working. It's a little bit of the analogy of building an airplane while flying it. You need to make sure it's working, and a lot of times, even if you want to test things in real-time, you might not have enough of a sample to do it until 30, 60, or 90 days down the road. Then it takes you 30 days to test it and another 30 days to figure out where the gaps are.

What does success at the end of this year look like, specifically for your corner of the world and for the industry as a whole?

Arrington: Ultimately if you're thinking about the borrower, the end user of the transaction, it is getting them current again. Getting borrowers out of forbearances and into post-forbearance loss mitigation options that are viable for them long-term will help them not only become current again, but be able to afford their payments going forward, considering changes and escrow taxes, insurance, and things like that. Bringing them current again and then keeping delinquencies low are key goals moving forward.

I think the struggle for the industry is going to be unresponsive borrowers … those who are in their homes that are not engaging with their servicers to get a resolution. What do you do with them? How do you do right by them when you don't have that open line of communication?

Are you seeing—even if it's just anecdotally from your end—more responsiveness or engagement during the pandemic than maybe you did before? Or, are you seeing that some borrowers just don't want to engage or are afraid to engage?

Arrington: Across the board, I have seen more engagement, but you also have more impact. You have a wider scope and a higher volume of borrowers who are impacted.

We have been creative at TMS about how we contact our borrowers. What we noticed is that when you're talking about financial hardship and somebody's in a difficult position, it's obviously not a very easy thing to talk about. They don't want to talk to their friends and family about it, and don't want to talk to their servicer about it either.

We tried to a lot of self-service options at TMS. For our borrowers, they can go onto our website and navigate loss mitigation online, and if they want to talk to somebody at any time, they absolutely can. But if they would rather do it themselves, they can go through the waterfall and see what their options are.

At TMS, we use text messaging, and a chat bot. We have found that different communication methods work better for different borrowers. You need to figure out where your borrower is, and then meet them where they are in a way that works for them. We've been creative about that.

We write all the time about millennials and Gen Z, and how do they want to be communicated with, etc. Do you think that's mainly generational?

Arrington: It’s my opinion, and I don't have any data to back this up, but I don't think it's generational. I think it's a wider array of options.

I facilitated a recent servicer roundtable discussion—which is one of my favorite events because there are no vendors, no law firms, just servicers talking about what's working, and what's not working. There is certainly a divide between servicers that are larger and have cutting-edge technologies, and servicers that are smaller.