BSI Financial’s New VP of Client Success

BSI Financial Services, a mortgage-centric financial services company, announced today that Michael Bugbee has been hired as VP of Client Success, where he will lead the company's broader strategy to better align the delivery of its robust and client-centric focus with the expanding needs of BSI's growing primary and specialty servicer client base.

"Michael's depth of knowledge and expertise in the agency and specialty servicing space is consistent with our core value of providing a world-class client experience," said Allen Price, SVP of sales and marketing at BSI Financial. "We're excited to have Michael join the BSI team."

The client success group previously reported to BSI President John Lawrence in servicing and operations; they will now report to Price in sales and marketing.

"It is exciting to grow our leadership team as we continue to focus on our primary and specialty servicing clients," Lawrence said.

Bugbee replaces Mike Whitfield, who will transition into a senior project management role to focus on several key initiatives throughout the company. To ensure client success continuity and a smooth transition, Whitfield will continue to work with Bugbee over the next several weeks.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Bugbee worked for more than a decade at Mr. Cooper/Nationstar Mortgage, where he held a variety of roles but more recently leading a team of client managers responsible for portfolios totaling 300,000 units with a UPB of $86 billion. Before that, he worked for over seven years at Freddie Mac as a portfolio manager.

"I'm delighted to lead BSI's client success delivery model and look forward to further enhancing the client management experience," Bugbee said. "I believe my mortgage background in operations, client and portfolio management makes me well suited for this critical role."