The Industry Pulse: Providers and Firms Announce Additions

BSI Financial Services, a mortgage-centric financial services company, announced today that it has hired Michael Bugbee as VP of Client Success. He will lead the company's broader strategy to better align the delivery of its robust and client-centric focus with the expanding needs of BSI's growing primary and specialty servicer client base.

"Michael's depth of knowledge and expertise in the agency and specialty servicing space is consistent with our core value of providing a world-class client experience," said Allen Price, SVP of sales and marketing at BSI Financial. "We're excited to have Michael join the BSI team."

"It is exciting to grow our leadership team as we continue to focus on our primary and specialty servicing clients," Lawrence said.

Bugbee replaces Mike Whitfield, who will transition into a senior project management role to focus on several key initiatives throughout the company. To ensure client success continuity and a smooth transition, Whitfield will continue to work with Bugbee over the next several weeks.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Bugbee worked for more than a decade at Mr. Cooper/Nationstar Mortgage, where he held a variety of roles but more recently leading a team of client managers responsible for portfolios totaling 300,000 units with a UPB of $86 billion. Before that, he worked for over seven years at Freddie Mac as a portfolio manager.

"I'm delighted to lead BSI's client success delivery model and look forward to further enhancing the client management experience," Bugbee said. "I believe my mortgage background in operations, client and portfolio management makes me well suited for this critical role."

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Codilis & Associates, P.C. (C&A), an end-to-end creditors’ rights and real estate law firm established to serve the needs of mortgage lenders and servicers, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Anselmo as Managing Attorney of Real Estate.

Prior to joining Codilis, Anselmo was an attorney with the Illinois office of Diaz Anselmo & Associates P.A., a multi-state creditor’s rights firm, and brings with him nine years of default servicing experience. Anselmo practices in the areas of real estate law, including REO closings and title. In his new role, Anselmo will serve as Managing Attorney of Real Estate out of the Burr Ridge, Illinois, office location of the Codilis Family of Firms.

On joining the Codilis Family of Firms, Anselmo stated, “I am extremely pleased to be joining a firm with such a resoundingly positive reputation, and for having the opportunity to take part in this dynamic teams’ solidarity. I look forward to incorporating my experience to only enhance Codilis’ real estate department’s successes.”

Adam Codilis, President of Codilis & Associates, P.C., stated, “Michael will make a great addition to the Codilis team with his fresh perspectives and established industry know-how—we know he’ll become an asset to the Codilis firms, and we’re excited to add him to our ranks.”

____________________________________________________________________________________

Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors, servicers, and GSEs, announced Ian Morgan as Chief Information Security Officer. Morgan comes to Mortgage Connect with a robust amount of mortgage and financial services experience. With over 24 years' experience working in Information Technology, Morgan brings diverse and unique expertise to the company.

“Ian’s extensive knowledge coupled with his ‘roll your sleeves up and jump in mentality’ makes him a perfect fit for our organization,” said Gabe Minton, EVP, Chief Information Officer, Mortgage Connect. “Ian believes value is achieved through meaningful interaction with others and promoting leadership by example.”

Morgan comes to Mortgage Connect from Covius Holdings, where he served as Chief Information Security Officer. He brings a differentiating resume in I.T., focused on a diverse mixture of network and system engineering, systems administration, development, and architecting secure information systems.

Morgan embraces the ever-changing world of technology, consistently working to stay ahead of the curve. He holds CISSP and CSSLP certifications from ISC2, along with other notable certifications including ITIL, MCSE, CCNA, AWS Foundations and is a certified Scrum Master. Morgan, who has a B.S. in Business Administration and an M.S. in Information Technology Management with Cybersecurity Specialty from Colorado State University. He is also a United States Marine Corps Veteran.