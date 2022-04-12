HUD Announces New Staff Appointments

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced new roles and additions to the HUD staff. A large pool of talented and diverse individuals join HUD ready to deliver results for Americans by addressing and tackling our nation’s housing challenges to help build a stronger, more equitable America.

Appointees are listed below in alphabetical order.

Adjoa B. Asamoah, Senior Advisor for Racial Equity, Office of the Secretary

Sofia Greco-Byrne, Special Advisor, Office of the Deputy Secretary

Colin Higgins, Policy Advisor, Office of the Deputy Secretary

Peter Hunter, Senior Advisor and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Relations, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations

Ruth Jones Nichols, Senior Advisor for Public Engagement, Office of Public Affairs

Corey Minor Smith, Senior Counsel, Office of General Counsel

Alexis Pelosi, Senior Advisor, Office of Community Planning and Development

Felecia Rotellini, Senior Advisor, Government National Mortgage Association

Vianne Singh, Special Assistant & Lead Communications Strategist, Office of the Chief Information Officer

Sam Valverde, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Government National Mortgage Association

HUD also welcomes all 10 Regional Administrators (all previously announced via The White House):

Juana Matias, Region I Regional Administrator, Office of Field Policy and Management

Alicka Ampry-Samuel, Region II Regional Administrator, Office of the Field Policy and Management

Matthew Heckles, Region III Regional Administrator, Office of Field Policy and Management

Jose Alvarez, Region IV Regional Administrator, Office of Field Policy and Management

Diane Shelley, Region V Regional Administrator, Office of Field Policy and Management

Candace Valenzuela, Regional VI Regional Administrator, Office of Field Policy and Management

Ulysses "Deke" Clayborn, Region VII Regional Administrator, Office of the Field Policy and Management

Dominique Jackson, Region VIII Regional Administrator, Office of Field Policy and Management

Jason Pu, Region IX Regional Administrator, Office of Field Policy and Management

Margaret Salazar, Region X Regional Administrator, Office of Field Policy and Management

HUD is also announcing new roles for the following appointees:

Sarah Brundage, Senior Advisor for Housing Supply and Infrastructure, Office of the Secretary (previously General Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations)

(previously General Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations) Brian Castro, Acting General Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations (previously Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Relations)

(previously Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Relations) Jim Crawford, Special Assistant, Office of Public and Indian Housing (previously Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary)

(previously Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary) Meaghan Lynch, Senior Press Secretary, Office of Public Affairs (previously Press Secretary)

Previous staff announcements can also be found on HUD.gov.