DS5: The Shifting Housing Landscape and Remote-Working Challenges

The newest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features exclusive interviews with Robert Senko, President of ACC Mortgage, and Sharron Levine, Director, Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). 

Senko discusses recent actions by the Federal Reserve and how they could impact mortgage rates, as well as how certain cities and states are working to combat housing shortages with increased housing density. 

Levine spoke of the challenges brought on by remote working and what the FHFA, and the industry as a whole, is doing to make sure employees are engaged during these uncertain times. 

You can watch the full episode here or via the embed below.

 

