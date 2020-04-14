Home / Daily Dose / Wells Fargo, JPMorgan’s Revenues Drop
Print This Post Print This Post

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan’s Revenues Drop

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 10 hours ago 64 Views

The spread of COVID-19 was visible on both the balance sheet for JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, with the banking giants announcing revenue declines in Q1 2020. 

Wells Fargo reported revenue during the quarter of $17.7 billion—down from $21.6 billion during Q1 2019. The bank also built a reserve of $3.1 billion. 

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a release, “Wells Fargo plays an important role in the financial system and the economic strength of our country, and we take our responsibility seriously, particularly in these unprecedented times.”

CFO John Shrewsberry said the $3.1 billion in reserves reflects the “expected impact these unprecedented times could have on our customers.” 

The bank also reported a 46% annual drop in noninterest income form mortgage banking, falling from $708 million in Q1 2019 to $379 million in Q1 2020. 

JPMorgan announced a net income was $2.9 billion, which is down 69% year-over-year. Quarter-to-quarter, net revenue was down 3% to $29.1 billion. The bank also announced it built-in reserves of $6.8 billion. 

“The first quarter delivered some unprecedented challenges and required us to focus on what we as a bank could do—outside of our ordinary course of business—to remain strong, resilient, and well-positioned to support all of our stakeholders,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan. 

Home lending for JPMorgan was $1.2 billion for the quarter, which is down 14% annually. The bank said this is due to lower net servicing revenue and lower net interest income on lower balances. 

The spread of COVID-19 has impacted almost every sector of the economy and housing has not been immune. One of the hardest-hit areas has been the servicers, as forbearance programs are causing a liquidity shortage for mortgage servicers. 

In an effort to assist servicers, Ginnie Mae announced an All Participants Memorandum (APM) on, expanding its servicer assistance program in response to the spread of COVID-19. 

The APM introduces a new version of the existing Pass-Through Assistance Program (PTAP) for servicers facing a temporary liquidity shortfall related to coronavirus. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Homeowner Relief Could Lead to Servicer Strain

Government mortgage relief programs must walk a tightrope between assisting homeowners impacted by COVID-19 but also ensuring the stability of the mortgage market.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.