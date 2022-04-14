Home / Daily Dose / Freddie Mac Recognizes 2021’s Home Possible RISE Award Winners
Freddie Mac Recognizes 2021’s Home Possible RISE Award Winners

Freddie Mac has announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence) Awards—an annual program saluting Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with Home Possible mortgages, the GSEs’ affordable lending solution for very low- to low-income homebuyers.

“In light of the widespread acceleration of home prices across the country, we honor the extraordinary resilience and dedication of our lender partners in helping borrowers overcome affordability challenges to achieve sustainable homeownership,” said Danny Gardner, Freddie Mac Single-Family SVP, Client and Community Engagement.

Freddie Mac purchased over 130,000 Home Possible mortgage loans in 2021, making homeownership possible for more than 643,000 families through $126.58 billion in Home Possible mortgages since 2015.

This year’s award winners represent national and local lending companies, as well as loan originators who were committed to making responsible and sustainable homeownership a reality. This year also included the first Home Possible RISE Award for Refinances, recognizing originators who produced the highest volume and percentage growth for refinance loans.

The HFA Advantage category reflects only that program volume for the year, whether the winner is a lender or housing finance agency. Lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers. Freddie Mac reviewed 2021 data and awarded the top organizations among several categories.

Home Possible RISE Award winners for 2021 are as follows:

