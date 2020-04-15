DS5: Zoning Shifts and Adapting to Change

The newest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features exclusive interviews with Suzy Lindblom, COO for Planet Home Lending and a continuation of our discussion with ServiceMac CEO Robert Caruso.

Suzy Lindblom will tell us about the biggest challenges lenders are currently facing, as well as providing insights into ongoing efforts in some regions to move away from single-family zoning.

After that, the second half of our interview with Caruso will delve into why subservicers can be critical during times of unpredictable change, as well as which areas of technology development and innovation should servicers be prioritizing.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.