Home / Daily Dose / Treasury, HUD Address Mortgage Servicer Liquidity
Print This Post Print This Post

Treasury, HUD Address Mortgage Servicer Liquidity

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 10 hours ago 81 Views

In a press conference, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin addressed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on mortgage servicers.

“We’re going to make sure that the market functions properly,” he told reporters at a White House briefing. According to Bloomberg, Mnuchin added that the Treasury Department has had discussions with the Federal Housing Finance Agency about the mortgage market.

“We have all the appropriate people on it,” he said. “We’re very aware of the issue.”

Mnuchin said a Financial Stability Oversight Council task force had specifically studied the issue of mortgage servicer liquidity.

Servicers will be impacted by the $2 trillion stimulus package as borrowers will be allowed to delay payments on government-backed mortgages for as long as a year. Analysis from Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report found that if 5% of homeowners seek forbearance, servicers would need to advance more than $2.1 billion in principal and interest per month to security holders. If the number of homeowners seeking forbearance rises to 10%, the monthly cost could jump to $4.2 billion.

“The various forbearance programs being offered to borrowers via the recently passed CARES Act, as well as via individual agencies and mortgage servicers, are a key difference today,” Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske said.

Department of Housing and Urban Development Director Dr. Ben Carson also gave an update on how the pandemic is impacting borrowers directly. In an interview with Daily Caller, Dr. Carson stated how future stimulus packages will need to offer assistance to servicers to provide some amount of liquidity.

“What we have to think about, though, are the services and the people providing those mortgages, they have obligations as well,” Dr. Carson said. “Particularly the non-banks, who really do a lot of the mortgage lending these days, who don’t have, you know, enormous amounts of cash, we have to make sure in the stimulus package that we provide them a mechanism or we’re going to destroy the mortgage industry. So those are the things that we’re obviously thinking about.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

One-Third of Americans Burdened by Housing Costs

Click through to learn which states have the highest share of consumers spending more than 30% of their income on their home.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.