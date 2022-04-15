Laura Cappiello Joins Pretium as Chief Human Resources Officer

Pretium has named Laura Cappiello as Senior Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer, succeeding Donna Winston, who announced her retirement as Senior Managing Director and Chief Talent Officer.

"At Pretium, people are the driving force behind our business success and enable our companies to deliver best-in-class service to our residents, care for our communities, and value to our investors," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "As we enter this next phase of growth, I am pleased to welcome Laura to build on our efforts to hire and retain the best talent, foster an inclusive culture, and enhance employee engagement–with the ultimate goal of being an employer of choice nationally and in each of our markets."

Cappiello brings 20 years of experience, including more than 10 years as a Senior Human Capital Executive in premier investment management firms. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer at Madison Dearborn Partners, where she oversaw talent efforts, including recruiting, employee relations and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Cappiello was the Head of Human Capital Management and Deputy General Counsel for BlueMountain Capital Management. As a member of the firm's executive team, she helped execute the sale of BlueMountain Capital to Assured Guaranty, and the subsequent integration of the two firms. Before joining BlueMountain, Cappiello was Head of Human Resources at Chilton Investment Company, and previously led the campus legal recruiting effort at Sullivan & Cromwell. She began her career as a litigator at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

"Pretium is uniquely qualified to lead transformative, post-pandemic change in talent management," said Cappiello. "I am excited to join the Pretium team and to deliver value for all of our stakeholders, starting with our employees."

Cappiello’s addition is the latest by the firm to bolster is footprint, after having recently announced the addition of Christina O'Hearn as a Managing Director and portfolio manager of Pretium's Leveraged Loan and Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) business.