The Industry Pulse: Keeping Servicers Updated

LERETA, LLC, a provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers, has increased the frequency of its tax agency updates in preparation for the upcoming tax cycles. This daily information will help servicers provide their customers with crucial payment updates. LERETA is also providing daily updates on its outsourcing operations and any potential effects on its customers.

“We believe in standing together during this uncertain time,” said LERETA CEO John Walsh. “My commitment to our company is to safely and positively lead our teams. My commitment to our clients is to provide you as much information as possible to keep you informed of the impacts to our industry during this pandemic.

“We are surveying agencies every day to understand their ability to process incoming payments and support research requests while also determining any possible due date changes as a result of the current environment.”

Earthvisionz has created a COVID-19 alert for people who have to be on the move in spite of the risk posed by the global pandemic.

“We’re really a decision-support platform, and we pull in all kinds of live data and map it,” Jeff Schott, Co-Founder and President of Earthvisionz said. “We’ve got alerts for every imaginable kind of disasters and weather event, everything from floods and hurricanes and wildfires to things like smog alerts and reverse 911 alerts. This pandemic became the ultimate risk — like, ever. We have more than 140 alert types, and the coronavirus was a natural addition, so we just integrated it.”

The Earthvisionz team began working on the coronavirus alerts in early March and had them operational two weeks later, Schott said.

“We picked up a number of data feeds from mainly Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore," he said. “They’re tracking the number of cases, number of deaths globally, and putting that on a map. We are displaying the Johns Hopkins map and also taking the data feed and displaying that information on our map command center.”

Title & Abstract Agency of America has announced the promotion of Ingrid Coulon to West Coast Florida Sales Manager. In her new role, Coulon will direct, plan, and manage the regional staff and operations continuing the agency’s growth while maintaining a positive work environment. In addition to regional oversight, Coulon is also responsible for managing client relationships and new business development for the region. With her promotion, the agency is looking to grow the team and hire more account executives to build and support Coulon's successes.

“Ingrid Coulon created a successful market as an account executive over the last six years. Using her focus on customer service and social media expertise, she’s built meaningful relationships in the marketplace,” says Tom Paschen, SVP, Director of National Title Operations, “with her dedication to provide superior service and see projects to completion, Ingrid represents the tradition of performance excellence that is central to our management style, and the secret to our success.”